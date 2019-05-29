"John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" opened with N27 million and managed to dethrone "Avengers: Endgame" in the process.

It continues to lead seven days later by making almost N50 million, N49 million to be exact, in its first seven days in Nigerian theatres.

This is according to the latest statistics from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

So far, the talented assassin movie has surpassed expectations by nearly doubling the opening of the second film. The 2019 film grossed an estimated $57 million in its opening weekend.

"This is the best-reviewed film of the series so far," said Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement. "We believe word-of-mouth will continue to drive strong business for the film all over the world."

This success explains why Lionsgate has already scheduled "John Wick 4" for a 2021 release.

Making the announcement, the studio told fans: "You have served. You will be of service. 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is coming - May 21, 2021."

John Wick 3 - which opened on May 17, 2019, in Nigeria - sees Keanu starring opposite Oscar-winner Halle Berry, Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne.