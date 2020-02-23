  • The United Nations has released its annual population projections for future years.
  • These estimates show that the 10 cities below will have the biggest projected growth by 2035.
  • These cities all happen to be in various parts of Africa.

Right now, the world has an estimated population of about 7.6 billion people.

According to a United Nations report, this is expected to reach 8.6 billion in 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100.

The World Population Prospects, published by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, show that most of this population growth will come from Africa.

This is because the continent has the largest concentration of young people in the world. The United Nations Office on the Special Adviser of Africa estimates that over 75% of the population is younger than 35.

Here are the 10 fastest-growing cities in the world, which are all in Africa:

  • Bujumbura, Burundi

2020 population - 1,013,000

2035 - projected to grow by 123% to 2,263,000

A street in Bujumbura, the capital city of Burundi
  • Zinder, Niger

2020 population - 489,000

2035 - projected to grow by 118% to 1,065,000

Women plant tree seeds in Niger's southern region of Zinder
FAO
Foto: FAO/AFP
  • Kampala, Uganda

2020 population - 3,928,000

2035 - projected to grow by 112% to 7,004,000

25. Kampala, Uganda
BusinessInsider
  • Kabinda, Congo

2020 population - 466,000

2035 - projected to grow by 110% to 979,000

Congo women celebrate
African Argument

  • Songea, Tanzania

2020 population - 353,000

2035 - projected to grow by 110% to 740,000

Tanzania City Residents waiting for Rapid Transit bus (World Bank Group)
World Bank Group
  • Mwanza, Tanzania

2020 population - 1,120,000

2035 - projected to grow by 102% to 2,267,000

___7758133___2017___12___21___11___2010-09-14_08-09-16_Tanzania_Mwanza_Mwanza
  • Gwagwalada, Nigeria

2020 population - 410,000

2035 - projected to grow by 102% to 827,000

Doctors for Africa during the medical outreach in Gwagwalada Area Council
BusinessInsider USA Images
  • Bunia, Congo

2020 population - 679,000

2035 - projected to grow by 101% to 1,368,000

One of the entrances to the principal city market in Bunia, capital of Ituri province
AFP
  • Niamey, Niger

2020 population - 1,292,000

2035 - projected to grow by 101% to 2,600,000

Soldiers on patrol in Niger's capital Niamey
AFP
  • Tete, Mozambique

2020 population - 371,000

2035 - projected to grow by 101% to 744,000