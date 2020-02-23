The United Nations has released its annual population projections for future years.

These estimates show that the 10 cities below will have the biggest projected growth by 2035.

These cities all happen to be in various parts of Africa.

Right now, the world has an estimated population of about 7.6 billion people.

According to a United Nations report, this is expected to reach 8.6 billion in 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100.

The World Population Prospects, published by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, show that most of this population growth will come from Africa.

This is because the continent has the largest concentration of young people in the world. The United Nations Office on the Special Adviser of Africa estimates that over 75% of the population is younger than 35.

Here are the 10 fastest-growing cities in the world, which are all in Africa:

Bujumbura, Burundi

2020 population - 1,013,000

2035 - projected to grow by 123% to 2,263,000

A street in Bujumbura, the capital city of Burundi

Zinder, Niger

2020 population - 489,000

2035 - projected to grow by 118% to 1,065,000

Women plant tree seeds in Niger's southern region of Zinder FAO Foto: FAO/AFP

Kampala, Uganda

2020 population - 3,928,000

2035 - projected to grow by 112% to 7,004,000

25. Kampala, Uganda BusinessInsider

Kabinda, Congo

2020 population - 466,000

2035 - projected to grow by 110% to 979,000

Congo women celebrate African Argument

Songea, Tanzania

2020 population - 353,000

2035 - projected to grow by 110% to 740,000

Tanzania City Residents waiting for Rapid Transit bus (World Bank Group) World Bank Group

Mwanza, Tanzania

2020 population - 1,120,000

2035 - projected to grow by 102% to 2,267,000

Gwagwalada, Nigeria

2020 population - 410,000

2035 - projected to grow by 102% to 827,000

Doctors for Africa during the medical outreach in Gwagwalada Area Council BusinessInsider USA Images

Bunia, Congo

2020 population - 679,000

2035 - projected to grow by 101% to 1,368,000

One of the entrances to the principal city market in Bunia, capital of Ituri province AFP

Niamey, Niger

2020 population - 1,292,000

2035 - projected to grow by 101% to 2,600,000

Soldiers on patrol in Niger's capital Niamey AFP

Tete, Mozambique

2020 population - 371,000

2035 - projected to grow by 101% to 744,000