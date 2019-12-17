One of such people is the CEO of Chocolate Clothing, Kwaku Bediako. The fashion designer has styled some of the known celebrities who visited Ghana this year.

He designed clothing for American celebrities Steve Harvey, Boris Kodjoe, Jussie Smollett, Michael Jai White, Idris Elba, Jidenna and NFL Player Ziggy Ansah.

He also made a local outfit for T.I and his wife Tameka Cottle when they visited Ghana.

The University of Ghana alumni made a unisex ‘agbada’ (smock) for her during the ‘Meet & Greet’ session at Kempinski Hotel.

Bediako makes clothes for Ghanaian celebrities as well. Some of them include Majid Michel, Joe Mettle, M.anifest and Kwabena Kwabena. Nigerians including Richard Mofe-Damijo and Mr Eazi are also his clients.

He thought of the Chocolate Clothes idea from 2013 till it became a reality in 2018 which now can handle 1000 orders a month. He also manages the production of custom-made shoes and sandals.

Awards

Kwaku Bediako has won several awards. He was adjudged the best fashion designer of the year during the 2018 EMY Africa Awards. He also won the maiden edition of Tailored African Fashion 2018, a project by the African Fashion Fund in collaboration with Joy FM.

As part of his winning package, he was to travel to Paris as a speaker for the Change Now Summit. He was also to visit French fashion house and luxury retail company, Louis Vuitton where he was to acquaint himself with Paris’ lavish products and brands.

Through the African Fashion Fund, designs by Chocolate Clothes were featured in the Paris Fashion Week too. Chocolate again clothed the Black Stars of Ghana during the 2014 World Cup.

Chocolate Clothes’ designs were showcased at the Fashion for Peace show in Paris, organized by the EU, African Fashion Fund, UN ITC-EFI, and Ethical Fashion.

Chocolate has been featured in the Congo Airways magazine, CNN African Voices in January 2016, Vogue Magazine in 2017 and BBC radio in 2018.

The CEO of Chocolate Clothes is married to Melissa Owusu, the founder of the make-up brand, Aquia.