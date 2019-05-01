Meet the Dream Catchers, a bunch of talented Nigerian kids who went viral about a year ago.

It happened after a video of them skillfully dancing to DJ Spinall & Wizkid's "Nowo" was shared multiple times on social media.

Dream Catchers go global

It caught Rihanna's attention and she used it to celebrate her Apple Music streaming milestone on Instagram.

She shared it on March 10, 2018 writing, "When I found out that I was the first female artist to cross 2 billion worldwide streams on Apple Music! God is too lit!!!!"

Supermodel Naomi Campbell also shared a video of them calling them "dancing queens".

The Dream Catchers also got some love from Diddy, American rapper, record executive, and entrepreneur. He captioned his video, "Mood All Weekend."

Earlier this year, they got on Cardi B's radar after posting a video of themselves dancing to one of her latest hits, "Please Me."

The Grammy-winning rapper reposted the video writing, "I want to thank Dream Catchers for always showing love and sending me sweet videos. It makes me soo happy to see kids loving me and even knowing me and enjoying my music from across the world."

She added, "Follow them if ya ever want to feel motivated and want a smile on your face! These kids are always full of life and energy."

Beyonce is the latest global superstar to recognise this talented Nigerian dance crew. Five days ago, they participated in her #beforeiletgochallenge dance challenge.

Yesterday, April 30, 2019, they became one of the few participants to make it to her Instagram stories.

They shared the exciting news with their followers writing, "The Queen @beyonce posted our video on her story Fam! Let's tell @beyonce thank you in the comments! We are so so happy and honoured! Thank you, Fam for tagging! This greatness is For all of us Fam!!! Let's all have a good time"

Who are the Dream Catchers?

The Dream Catcher Dance Group is made of 10 children, seven girls and three boys. They are from Ikorodu in Lagos state. They started dancing as a group since November 2014.

Seyi Oluwole (fondly referred to as Aunty Seyi) is the founder/organizer of the group. She believes in taking kids off the street and using dance to encourage them to stay in school. She started the group as a teenager.

She also runs a non-profit organisation called The Dream Nurture Foundation which provides educational opportunities for children and young adults.

Oluyole and her team of young talents have been nominated for a couple of awards including the Best Creative Social Enterprise Award via African Creative Exhibition and Awards.