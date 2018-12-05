Pulse.ng logo
Jennifer Aniston says she 'burst into tears' after singing for Dolly Parton

Jennifer Aniston recorded a song for the 'Dumplin'' soundtrack and also stars in the Netflix movie.

  • Jennifer Aniston sings a song on the "Dumplin'" soundtrack.
  • The actress recorded a song written by Dolly Parton for the movie's soundtrack in front of the singer.
  • Aniston said she got emotional after singing in front of Parton.

Jennifer Aniston got emotional after singing in front of Dolly Parton for the "Dumplin'" soundtrack.

The 49-year-old actress told "Entertainment Tonight" that she cried after stepping into the studio to record "Push and Pull," a song written by Parton and Linda Perry, with her co-star Danielle Macdonald.

"[I was so nervous] but I sang through it and then got my voice," Aniston said. "I literally couldn't have a squeak come out, and then when we finished, I remembered, I just burst into tears."

Read more: Watch the trailer of Jennifer Aniston's new Netflix movie, where she stars as a former beauty-pageant queen

Aniston plays a former beauty queen who runs a pageant in "Dumplin'." Her daughter, played by Macdonald, enters her mom's pageant as a form of protest.

Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Aniston in "Dumplin'" play

Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Aniston in "Dumplin'"

(Bob Mahoney/Netflix)

The actress told "ET" that she was scared but enjoyed her time in the studio.

"It was terrifying and fun and all of it... it was great," Aniston said. "[I was] fearless, yes, or fearful, depending on how you look at it. But I had Dolly and Linda Perry there, who were just patient and wonderful."

"Dumplin'" hits Netflix on Friday. The soundtrack is out now.

