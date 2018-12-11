Pulse.ng logo
Inside the world's largest underwater restaurant, which has a 36-foot window that looks right out into the seabed so guests can watch marine life swim by as they eat

MIR and Snøhetta

  • Norway will be home to Europe's first and the world's largest underwater restaurant when it opens in April 2019.
  • Fittingly called "Under," the restaurant has three-foot-thick walls and is designed to withstand harsh weather and rough seas.
  • The 110-foot long structure resembles a giant concrete tube that's half-submerged in the water.
  • The restaurant will seat up to 100 guests, who can watch sea life go by through a 36 x 13-foot panoramic window as they eat.

Europe's first underwater restaurant — and the world's largest — is set to open in Norway in April 2019.

Designed by Snøhetta, "Under" sits half-submerged into the sea and has three-foot thick walls designed to withstand the area's rugged seas.

Guests at Under can gaze at marine life through a 36 x 13-foot panoramic window in the dining room, which will seat between 80 and 100 people. Muted lighting will be installed on the seabed so that guests can see the marine life in any weather conditions.

According to Arne Marthinsen, the project manager for SubMar Group, which is responsible for the project's marine operations, Under is unique among other underwater structures.

"What makes it so complicated and unique, is the fact that it isn't going to be a simple, concrete storage tank, but rather an amazing, unique experience for people due to the location, the architecture, the interior, the underwater view and of course the delicious cuisine," Marthinsen said in a news release.

Under will, of course, serve seafood. Danish chef Nicolai Ellitsgaard Pedersen will create locally sourced dishes that include cod, lobster, mussels, and truffle kelp, which is a local type of seaweed that apparently tastes like truffles.

Here's a peek at Under.

