Netflix has launched a new Top 10 feature.

This latest addition lets users see the 10 most popular TV shows and movies on the streaming video service in any country.

This list will be updated daily.

Netflix has rolled out a new Top 10 list of its most popular streaming content for members across the world.

Making the announcement, the company said, "This new row - complete with its own special design - will enable you to see what is most popular on Netflix in your country."

This new feature will be updated every day.

"Queen Sono" is number one in Nigeria today (Netflix)

Explaining the need for this list, Netflix said, "When you watch a great movie or TV show, you share it with family and friends or talk about it at work, so other people can enjoy it too. We hope these top 10 lists will help create more of these shared moments, while also helping all of us find something to watch more quickly and easily."

Movies and Tv shows on the overall top 10 list come with a special “Top 10” badge. This makes them stand out and makes it easy for users to easily see what is popular on any given day.

Netflix has added a new Top 10 list to its platform (Netflix)

Top 10 in Nigeria

As of today, March 2, 2020, the newly released "Queen Sono" is number one in Nigeria. It is followed by;