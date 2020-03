The COVID-19 which has affected 173 countries has killed over 8,000 people worldwide.

A greater number of affected people have recovered.

Ghana has recorded 9 cases as of today (Thursday, March 19, 2020). All 9 that have been recorded so far are imported cases.

It is encouraged that people who travel or come into contact with affected persons should quarantine themselves to prevent further spread of the disease.

Below is the self-quarantine guide released by the Health Ministry.

Self-quarantine

Self-quarantine guidelines