Greater Accra is the most expensive region for consumers in Ghana

The Ashanti Region is one of the least expensive places for consumers.

The Upper East region is the least expensive

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has disclosed that Greater Accra was the most expensive region for consumers in 2019.

This is according to an analysis of the data on inflation for 2019 by the GSS.

The GSS which collects data on the varying food prices and non-food items released its December 2019 data which showed that inflation in Greater Accra stood at 12%.

Meanwhile, the overall national average was 7.9 percent.

Calculating the average changes in prices of goods and services over the past 12 months showed that the Greater Accra region’s 10.3% was the highest in all the traditional ten regions measured.

The Upper West Region which is also ranked the poorest region according to the Ghana Poverty Mapping Report was second with an average of 10.1%.

However, the Ashanti region, which is the country’s second-largest city, Kumasi, was eighth with average inflation of 7.6%. This makes it one of the least expensive regions for consumers.

Top five most expensive regions in Ghana

In the December 2019 consumer price index released on Wednesday, the Ashanti Region’s 5% average price movement of goods and services was the lowest in the country further cementing the region’s tag as one of the least expensive.

The region with the lowest average movement in consumer prices over the period under review is the Upper East region.