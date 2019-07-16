In what is perhaps the most high profile collaboration of his career, Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale will be featuring on the Lion King album curated by Beyoncé.

Beyoncé curated soundtrack titled ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ will feature new songs performed by multiple artists including some of Africa’s biggest stars.

Some of the artists include Nigeria’s Mr. Eazzi, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy.

After Shatta Wale announced this feat on social media, many Ghanaians have celebrated him for making Ghana proud.

The album has been described as being influenced by the sounds of Africa.

Beyonce said in a statement said the collaborations with African musicians were important because the film is set in Africa and “authenticity and heart were important to [her].”

“This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop, and Afro Beat.”

“I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline,” she continued. “Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

