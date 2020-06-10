The GHS said as of Tuesday (June 9, 2020), 291 new cases have been confirmed in Ghana.

This brings the country’s case count to 10,201.

Meanwhile, some 110 persons who tested positive for the disease have recovered increasing the recoveries count to 3,755.

The new cases were recorded in nine out of Ghana’s sixteen regions.

The Greater Accra Region recorded 85 of the new cases, Ashanti Region recorded 65, Volta Region recorded 56, the Central Region recorded 50, Oti Region recorded ten (10), Western Region and Eastern Region recorded nine (9)each, Bono East Region also recorded six (6) and the Ahafo Region also recording its first case.

Find below the regional breakdown

Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 6,521

Ashanti Region – 1,799

Western Region – 778

Central Region – 539

Eastern Region – 175

Volta Region – 158

Western North Region – 74

Upper East Region – 42

Oti Region – 38

Northern Region – 37

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 1