This, was captured in a new report, christened the 2019 Africa Visa Openness Index and was published by the African Union Commission and the African Development Bank.

According to the report, travellers from 18 countries require no visas to visit Ghana while nationals of some 34 African countries can be issued with a visa on arrival in Ghana.

The report further noted that only nationals from one Africa country require a visa to visit Ghana.

Ghana rose to fifth place on the ranking in this year after placing seventh in 2018, sixth in 2017 and 22nd in 2016.

The report credits Ghana’s rise with the government’s publicised commitment to allow Africans liberal access to the country in 2016.

The report stated that Ghana continues to champion regional integration efforts.