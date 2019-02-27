On Friday, Garden City Residences sponsored a ladies-only event for the premiere of What Men Want at Century IMAX Garden City Mall, East Africa’s largest IMAX cinema.

2019 looks like an exciting year for movie lovers in Nairobi, with more than eleven block buster movies set to premiere in 2019 - more than ever before according to Century Cinemax Marketing Manager, Jotham Micah.

On Friday, Garden City Residences sponsored a ladies-only event for the premiere of What Men Want at Century IMAX Garden City Mall, East Africa’s largest IMAX cinema. During the evening, over 50 ladies enjoyed the 2019 American fantasy comedy film directed by Adam Shankman, a loose remake of the 2000 film What Women Want.

The plot follows the story of a woman who gains the ability to hear men's inner thoughts after drinking a potent concoction given to her by a shaman. The movie stars Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Tracy Morgan.

The exclusive ladies’ movie viewing was organised by Couture Magazine, and co-hosted by Moca Loca, Ajuma, Lintons Beauty, Versatile Photographers and Garden City Century IMAX.

Garden City will hold similar events for Nairobi movie lovers wanting to experience world class technology, infrastructure and customer service. Garden City Mall’s Century IMAX cinema has five screens, each with a different format - the most popular being the 3D IMAX, because of the large screen size and unbeatable surround sound quality. The movies Glass and Alita that premiered on Valentine’s day also continue to air at Garden City.