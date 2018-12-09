Pulse.ng logo
For $25,000 a night, you can rent a luxury chalet that sits on top of a glacier in a remote part of Alaska

Sheldon Chalet

On a remote rock outcropping surrounded by glacial ice in Alaska sits Sheldon Chalet.

The luxury chalet, which opened to guests in February 2018, is only reachable by helicopter. You can book it for $25,000 a night, which includes helicopter shuttle service, a private concierge, gourmet dining, and activities such as sledding, glacier trekking, and mountaineering.

Sheldon Chalet was built in the Don Sheldon Amphitheater, a glacial valley named after the father of two of the chalet's owners, Robert and Kate Sheldon. Marne Sheldon, Robert's wife, is also an owner.

Here's a look at the chalet's interior and jaw-dropping surroundings.

