Countries in the continent are, hence, imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data, of the WHO on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when.

The whole of Africa has rising cases with a sizeable number of countries holding out.

The data has shown that “6,075 cases on the African continent, with 214 deaths and 478 recoveries reported.”

While we focus on the number of African countries who have confirmed the disease, some others have so far not recorded any.

Here are the 5 African countries who have so far not recorded any cases of the coronavirus (COVID 19)

1. Sao Tome and Principe

2. Lesotho

3. Comoros

4. Malawi

5. South Sudan