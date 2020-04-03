At a press briefing this morning the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah read an appreciation piece to all frontline workers on behalf of the President of Ghana.

“We acknowledge that while we keep talking of a national response programme, there are specific persons who at the forefront. They are the men and women who on a daily basis put their lives on the line to give effect to the national effort.”

“His Excellency the president wants us to convey his appreciation to the frontline health workers, which see to patients at various health facilities nationwide. Who do not even know the status of the next patient coming their way, who step up to the call each day to serve. Especially those who are managing our 204 cases and those who have helped us contact trace and take samples from about 6000 people in the primary circle as at this morning. The president of the republic and the people of Ghana are indebted to you,” he added.

Since the partial lockdown started on Monday (March 30, 2020), in Greater Accra, Kumasi and Kasoa, security personnel has been available in these areas to ensure that the public adheres to the orders.

The president in his appreciation said that he was thankful to “The security persons who day and night also put themselves up to enforce the restrictions as have been imposed, especially the ones who also use the opportunity to help us educate the public.”

The media was not left out. President Akufo-Addo said he appreciated the media for its education and up to date reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

“To our colleagues in the media, who from the very beginning have been instrumental in social mobilization and getting the millions of Ghanaians aware of the COVID-19 pandemic and how to prevent it, his excellency the president and the people of Ghana are grateful to you.”