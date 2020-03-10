The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, is on a roll. It continues to spread across Africa and the globe with no signs of stopping.

As of today, March 10, 2020, six sub-Saharan African countries including Nigeria have reported several positive tests for the virus.

There is also one case in Central Africa, nine cases in southern Africa and 82 in North Africa.

Outside of Africa, the coronavirus has infected over 105,000 people and killed more than 3,500 people, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The virus continues to spread across the globe because of how easily it is transmitted from humans to humans.

Once an infected person coughs or exhales, they release droplets of infected fluid. These fall on nearby surfaces.

At the workplace, it will fall on desks, tables, laptops where it can pick up people who then touch their eyes, nose or mouth and their colleagues.

This is why it is important to know what to do to reduce the risk of spreading the virus not just at home but at your workplace too.

Here are five simple ways to keep your office coronavirus-free, according to the WHO:

Always clean your workspace

Clean surfaces like desks and tables with disinfectant regularly. You should also clean the objects you touch every time like phones and laptops.

Clean your laptop and workspace regularly Sarah Waiswa/Getty Images

Have hand sanitisers everywhere

Make sure you keep alcohol-based hand sanitisers in prominent places around the workplace.

Have hand sanitisers everywhere yurakrasil

Wash your hands regularly and encourage others to do the same

Washing your hands with soap and water regularly remains the best way to protect yourself against diseases like the coronavirus.

Stay away from sick colleagues

The WHO recommends staying at least one meter away from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Work from home once you are sick

According to the WHO, anyone with even a mild cough or low-grade fever (37.3 C or more) needs to work from home. There, avoid close contact with family members and friends.

If you find yourself displaying symptoms of the virus, monitor yourself for 14 days and take your temperature twice a day. If it gets worse, make sure you call the local public health department especially if you have travelled to an affected country recently.