Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Applebee's is serving boozy $1 Jolly Rancher drinks this December

Lifestyle Applebee's is serving boozy $1 Jolly Rancher drinks this December

Applebee's is serving the $1 Dollar Jolly this December, a vodka cocktail inspired by Jolly Ranchers that's served with one on the side.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The drink comes in two flavors. play

The drink comes in two flavors.

(Applebee's)

  • The latest Applebee's $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month for December is the Dollar Jolly, a boozy Jolly Rancher-flavored cocktail.
  • The cocktail comes in two flavors: Green Apple and Cherry.
  • The nostalgic drink is available at participating Applebee's locations nationwide starting today.

The holiday season is among us and everyone is getting in the spirit — including Applebee's. To celebrate the month of December, Applebee's partnered with Jolly Rancher to create the Dollar Jolly — a Jolly Rancher-inspired vodka cocktail.

"The Dollar Jolly embodies the holiday spirit: joy, delight and good times. Oh, and vodka too,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's said in a statement.

Applebee's worked with Jolly Rancher to create the cocktail

Jolly Ranchers come in many flavors. play

Jolly Ranchers come in many flavors.

(Jo Naylor/Flickr)

The Dollar Jolly is December's Neighborhood Drink of the Month and comes in two flavors: Cherry and Green Apple. At $1, each drink is a sweet blend of vodka and Jolly Rancher flavor. As a bonus, each drink is served with an actual Jolly Rancher on the side.

The boozy candy drink is available now at Applebee's nationwide until the end of December.

This isn't the first festive drink Applebee's has launched this year

In October, they had the Dollar Zombie. play

In October, they had the Dollar Zombie.

(Applebee's)

Earlier this year, October's themed-drink was also festive — Applebee's served a Dollar Zombie, which was an electric blue rum and pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, and lime flavored cocktail topped with a gummy brain.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle 5 crazy sexual traditions that are still practised in Africabullet
2 Lifestyle These are the 10 healthiest, happiest and most prosperous...bullet
3 Lifestyle Everything you need to know about the yellow fever...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A Frontier representative told Business Insider that part of an engine cover "separated from the aircraft."
Lifestyle A Frontier flight was forced to make a surprise landing after the plane's engine cover fell off after just 30 minutes in the air
Company makes cheap condoms for Nigeria, other African nations
Lifestyle This company is making cheap condoms for Nigeria and other African countries
Zac Efron portrayed Ted Bundy in his new film, ""Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile."
Lifestyle 7 actors who played real-life serial killers in TV and films
road earthquake
Lifestyle A massive earthquake just hit Anchorage. Here's what it looked like for people on the ground.
X
Advertisement