Rwanda’s capital has just unveiled its latest attraction, a brand-new sightseeing double-decker bus worth Rwf160 million ($177,472).

The Rwf160 million bus has the capacity to serve 200 tourists every day through an itinerary of three schedules called Old Kigali, where tourists are taken through the history of Kigali.

With an average 1.3 million foreign tourists visiting Kigali City every year, the country is keen to tap into this market by continuing to diversify its products even further.

In a colourful ceremony organised by Kigali City Tour Ltd, Rwanda Development Board, and the City of Kigali last week, the bus was unveiled.

“The double-decker bus is coming to promote innovation in the transport industry, especially in tourism. We invite other investors to explore opportunities that the city can offer for sustainable tourism,” Kayisiime Nzaramba, the Mayor of Nyarugenge District, said during the unveiling.

and offer tourists a chance to sightsee Kigali at the comfort of an air conditioner bus equipped with a toilet, Wi-Fi, charging portals and digital screens.

“Rwanda receives approximately 1.3 million foreign tourists per year. This figure is considerable by regional standards. Tanzania receives about 3 million and Kenya 2 million. However, these numbers are small compared to other countries such as France (with 80 million tourists) Spain (with 65 million) and South Africa (10 million),” said Nzaramba.

Other tours, New Kigali and Kigali Nightlife, are scheduled in the afternoon and night, respectively.

The morning itinerary includes routes along KBC - Kacyiru-Kigali Library - National Police - Kigali Genocide Memorial Site - Kinamba - Nyabugogo Bus Park - Kimisagara - Nyamirambo Stadium - Nyamirambo - Onatracom - Camp Kigali - Serena Hotel - UTC - Kimihurura and back to KBC.

The afternoon itinerary includes KBC - RDB - Nyarutarama - Golf club - Vision Estate in Gacuriro - Kibagabaga - Kimironko - FERWAFA - Amphora Stadium - Gishushu and back to KBC.

The nightlife itinerary involves KBC - RDB - Nyarutarama - Golf club - Vision Estate in Gacuriro - Kibagabaga - Kimironko - FERWAFA - Amahoro Stadium - Gishushu and back to KBC.

Then there is the Kigali nightlife tour; KBC - Kacyiru - National Police - Kinamba - Kanogo - RWANDEX - Sonatube - +250 Club - IPRC Kigali - Nyanza memorial site - Rebero Mount - Gikondo - Rwampara - Nyamirambo - Onatracom - Camp Kigali - Serena - Marriot - UTC - New Cadilac - Kimihurura - Sundown – Fusher – KBC.

International tourists are charged $40 while domestic tourists, including East Africans, pay $20 for sightseeing. There are also discounts for groups.