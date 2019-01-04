Strive Masiyiwa is known to be one of the biggest spenders ready to see Africa grow.

Zimbabwean Strive Masiyiwa joined the billionaire's club in 2018 and the first to attain the status in the history of the South African nation.

On the Forbes’ real-time billionaire's sheet, Masiyiwa now worth $2.3 billion, added about $.3 billion since 2018 he joined the Billionaire's club.

The 57-year-old entrepreneur and businessman is the owner of Econet Wireless (Econet), a privately held global telecommunications company with presence in more than 20 countries including Zimbabwe.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan African looks at his wealth, businesses and philanthropic activities around the world:

Masiyiwa's business empire

Apart from Econet Group, Masiyiwa has interest across the US with a stake in Trilogy International Partners. The US firm built New Zealand's third mobile network operator known as "2 Degrees". He also owns a majority stake in fibre optic firm, Liquid Telecom.

He is also on board of Unilever.

His philanthropy

Masiyiwa is known to be one of the biggest spenders ready to see Africa grow. He has one of the largest support programmes for educating orphans on the continent through his family foundation.

He had once joined forces with Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote to tackle the 2014 Ebola in West Africa, raising $35 million to cauterise the epidemic and bolster the economies of affected countries.

He has also supported organisations and causes in the fight against HIV/AIDS, Cervical Cancer, malnutrition and environmental issues across Africa.

Like Nigerian Billionaire, Tony Elumelu, Masiyiwa also devotes time to mentoring the next generation of African entrepreneurs on Facebook and his page is one of the most engaging on the platform.

Strive Mayisiwa’s mansions

A New York real estate newspaper, Real Deal, reported in 2016, that the Zimbabwean telecoms tycoon Strive Masiyiwa bought two penthouse units at the prestigious Eldorado tower for $24.5 million.

The London-based billionaire's two penthouse was adjacent units at the 29-story tower at 300 Central Park and have five bedrooms spread across the top two floors of the building.

The Mayisiwas

The Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa and his wife, Tsitsi Masiyiwa, run a non-profit organisation, Higherlife foundation. The NGO empowers vulnerable children through education and creating opportunities for highly talented young people.

The family has 6 children and one of them battled cancer in 2016.