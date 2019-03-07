The couple poisoned themselves over their inability to give birth.

Most residents in the area are shocked. According to them, they did not expect the couple to commit suicide.

Confirming the incident, the Awutu Ofaakor District Police Commander, DSP Christopher Darkey told Accra-based Adom FM that the couple poisoned themselves due to the pressure coming from family, friends and loved ones.

He said that the father of the deceased; Godwin Adamu, came to the station to report the news.

“Mr Adamu who is the father of the man came to tell us his son, Nicholas Larbi, 34 and his wife, Sarah Ofori, have locked themselves since morning. So we rushed to the scene and found out the husband was dead while the woman was also battling for breath.”

They were rushed to the Agona Swedru Government Hospital in the Central Region where the woman was also pronounced dead.

In Ghana, a lot of people expect a couple to give birth at least a year after their marriage. Most people will continuously ask when the couple plans to have a child while others will keep telling them to start immediately.

However, DSP Christopher Darkey said couples must not allow societal pressures to control their marriage lives, revealing that the woman has suffered about 7 miscarriages.