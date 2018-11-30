Pulse.ng logo
A Frontier flight was forced to make a surprise landing after the plane's engine cover fell off after just 30 minutes in the air

David Zalubowski / Associated Press

  • A Frontier Airlines flight had to turn around Friday after part of an engine cover fell off the aircraft.
  • A Frontier representative told Business Insider that part of an engine cover "separated from the aircraft." The representative said the flight landed safely.
  • Frontier Flight 260 was traveling from Las Vegas to Tampa, Florida, but returned to Las Vegas around 30 minutes after takeoff.

A Frontier Airlines flight had to turn around Friday after part of an engine cover fell off the aircraft.

Frontier Flight 260 was traveling from Las Vegas to Tampa, Florida, and departed from McCarran International Airport, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware. The aircraft, an Airbus 320, returned to McCarran around 30 minutes after takeoff.

A Frontier representative told Business Insider that part of an engine cover "separated from the aircraft." The representative said the flight landed safely.

"During takeoff on Frontier flight 260 from Las Vegas to Tampa this morning, a section of an engine cover called a cowling came loose and separated from the aircraft," the representative said. "The engine continued to operate normally and the aircraft, an Airbus 320, landed safely."

WGN reporter Dan Ponce posted a photo on Twitter that appears to show the torn engine cover. He said via Twitter that the photo was taken by his aunt, and that all of the flight's passengers received a breakfast voucher.

