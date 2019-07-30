According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) latest tourism highlights, International tourist arrivals grew 7.0% in 2017, the highest increase since the 2009 global economic crisis.

The report also explores many of the world's least-visited countries and overseas territories.

It is good to note that these least-visited countries aren’t any less beautiful compared to popular destinations if anything one will be spoiled for choice and enjoy far more activities and offering at a fraction of the cost.

In 2017, nearly 87 million international tourists arrived in France. That same year, a mere 2,000 international tourists visited the South Pacific country of Tuvalu, where it's easy to find a beach -- or even an entire island -- to yourself.

Considering that, here are six beautiful but least-visited African cities that featured in the list that you need to pay a visit at least once in your lifetime.

Comoros Island

In 2017, only 28,000 iinternational tourists visited this beautiful Island cupped in the Indian ocean between Madagascar and Mozambique, what a shame!

Made up of three islands in the Indian Ocean, the Comoros have experienced years of political upheaval in the form of numerous coups and power struggles that have had a negative effect on the local economy.

However, because of, the political turmoil in the region, these islands have remained fairly untouched over the years and will blow you away with its unspoiled beauty.

Visitors here are treated to beautiful sleep towns, stunning beaches and the scents of cloves and ylang ylang (the country's main exports), which hang in the air.

Now, the blossoms of the ylang-ylang tree infuse the breeze with an evocative aroma, mixing with cloves, bergamot, jasmine, vanilla and lemongrass to intoxicating effect.

Why go to Comoros: While in Comoros, one can trek to the top of Karthala, an active volcano on Grand Comore, the largest island in the archipelago, visit a secret salt water lake and find an assembly of animals to rival Noah's Ark all at very affordable rates.

Djibouti

Are you looking for an off-planet experience without robbing a bank then Djibouti is the perfect destination for you.

Perched at the confluence of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, Djibouti has a strategic location -- but the landscape itself can seem otherworldly.

White-salt beaches ring the hyper-saline Lake Assal, steam pours from the Ardoukoba Volcano and camels graze amidst lunar towers in Lake Abbé.

There, travelers can spot bubble gum-colored flamingos that lend the otherwise desolate scene a rococo flourish. It's a testament to human ingenuity that the nomadic Afar people have carved a life in this harsh environment, leading their flocks to graze on widely scattered pockets of marsh grass.

São Tomé and Príncipe

In 2016, only 29,000 international tourists visited the islands of São Tomé and Príncipe. They don’t know what they missed.

Making up a nearly equatorial nation in west Africa's Gulf of Guinea, the islands of São Tomé and Príncipe are packed with endemic plants and animals.

In the lush jungle that has overtaken former coffee plantations here, travelers might find begonias growing high as a house, hundreds of orchid species and birds in every hue.

Why go to São Tomé and Príncipe: The islands of São Tomé and Príncipe is a must visit especially for nature-lovers. This beautiful island is a biodiversity hotspot and travelers are warned in advance to peer carefully into the foliage, and they may spot a blooming flower or furtive creature that's yet to be documented by scientists.

The volcanic island is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and new species are discovered here on a regular basis, from reed frogs to owls.

Sierra Leone

It is not hard to see why only 54,000 international tourists visited Sierra Leone in 2016.

This west African country has received its fair share of bad press which has kept many potential tourists away from civil war to Ebola outbreaks.

Sierra Leone has, however, bravely faced off these hard knocks and continues to hold its head high despite the numerous challenges it continues to face.

What’s better reason to support the slowly recovering tourist economy than visit it?

Why go to Sierra Leone: From postcard beach vacations to pygmy hippos there are few items Sierra Leone doesn’t live up to.

History lovers would love exploring the Martello tower, which was built to guard the Freetown from frequent attacks during the 19th century that still stands up to today.

What’s more you can climb up the tower and enjoy the magnificent views of the city and learn more about the historic monument.

A hike across the grass plains, rugged rope bridge, high and steep cliffs, the lush vegetation, wildlife of Mount Bintumani, the highest peak in Sierra Leone is also mad fun and fascinating.

A visit to Turtle islands, a group of eight isles situated off the southwest peninsula, inhabited by the community of fishermen is also a must visit.

Guinea

Found just next door to Sierra Leone, Guinea, whose wildly scenic highlands are among west Africa's most spectacular places to hike will melt the hearts of even the coldest critics.

Powerful rivers flow from the forests of Fouta Djallon, where an afternoon snack can mean plucking an avocado or mango from a nearby tree.

You can also join a Pular-speaking guide for a memorable trek to the tip of Mount Nimba, located at a height of 5,700 feet with views of the sea and the clouds, for the chance to meet local people as you spend each night in a highland village.

You'll be rewarded with rain-flush waterfalls, sharp canyons and a memorable taste of Guinean hospitality.

Anyone in love with beaches will surely fall in love with Cape Verga beach famous for its scenic views and white sandy beaches.