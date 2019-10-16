Kenyan dishes are one of the most interesting and popular in the world.

Different communities in Kenya have different traditional dishes.

Some traditional dishes have grown in popularity so much that they are now national dishes enjoyed by Kenyans of all walks of life.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg enjoying a taste of Kenyan dishes.

Due to their uniqueness, sweetness and easy method of cooking some traditional dishes have grown in popularity and become national dishes enjoyed by Kenyans of all walks of life.

Here are 5 popular Kenyan dishes every Nigerian would love and should try out the next time they find themselves in Nairobi.

Pilau

Pilau and beef

Pilau is one of the most popular dishes in Kenyan homes. Every small occasion is a reason to serve pilau, a wedding is never complete until Pilau has been served.

Pilau is almost similar with Nigeria’s Jollof rice and Nigerians will definitely remember home while devouring this dish.

Pilau with Kachumbari (Kui's Kitchen)

It can be cooked with beef, chicken, mutton, soya etc. It is best served with Kachumbari (mixture of small cuttings of tomato and onions mixed together)

Nyama choma and Ugali

nyama choma yummy magazine by eatout

Nyama choma (roasted beef) is arguably Kenya’s national dish. It is consumed across the country and enjoy special status in the hearts of Kenyans.

Over time Kenyans have mastered the art of preparing Nyama choma to the point of being employed in fancy foreign outlets serving meat to just roast this delicacy.

Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto enjoying Nyama choma

Kenyan Ugali on the other hand is like Nigeria’s pounded yam only difference being it is made from maize.

Different communities in Kenya prepare it with different texture and thickness to suit their taste.

Mukimo with beef stew

Mukimo with beef stew

Mukimo is another popular Kenyan dish. It is especially enjoyed by Kikuyu community who insist on serving it during every occasion.

It consists of maize, potatoes, green peas and kahurura (pumpkin leaves) all mixed together.

One can also use spinach to substitute ‘kahurura’ and beans to substitute the green peas.

Githeri

Githeri(Yummy Magazine by EatOut)

Githeri (Gĩtheri), is a Kenyan traditional meal of maize and legumes, mostly beans of any type mixed and boiled together.

It is best served as it is, but can also be enjoyed over rice or with a side of crusty bread/chapatis.

The dish is basically a bean stew (sometimes with cubes of steak and potatoes mixed in for added flavour and nutrients). It is very rich in proteins and incredibly healthy and filling.

Githeri avocado(Kane's Kitchen Affair)

Githeri is almost similar to Nigeria’s Adalu and just like Nigerians many Kenyans ate lots of this delicious meal while growing up.

It is best served with Avocado.

Mutura

Mutura

This is a Kenyan street snack of choice, it's basically African sausage. Kenyans can’t resist a chance to grab a piece of Mutura on the roadside on their way home after a long day of work. One is never enough.

Mutura is an intestine-encased mixture of minced pieces of cow or goat meat, tripe, and cooled blood that’s been flavored with onions, salt, pepper, and chili.

Kenyan mutura is best served with Kachumbari

Vendors using locally made grillers roast the sausage over a charcoal stove until it achieves a golden brown.

It is best serves with Kachumbari and chilli.