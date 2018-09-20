5 grooming products every guy should own, according to the cofounder of a major skincare brand

news

Bulldog

Summer is officially over and winter is on its way once again — and that's bad news for your face.

Cold weather has the ability to suck the moisture from your skin, leaving it feeling dry and flaky. It also causes chapped lips.

With that in mind, it's more important than ever to have a proper skincare routine, especially if you work in the city.

To find out what guys should be doing with their skin every day, Business Insider spoke to the cofounder of Bulldog Skincare for Men, Simon Duffy.

Duffy told us that even in 2018, most guys aren't taking good enough care of their skin — even though the most basic routine takes just one minute.

We asked him which basic products every guy should own if they want to look after their skin properly. Scroll down to see what he said.