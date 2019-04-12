On Thursday, April 11, 2019, Walt Disney Company shared details of its highly anticipated service - Disney+, set to launch later this year.

The marathon presentation revealed exciting news about forthcoming projects and the price (you won't believe how cheap it is).

From Star Wars to all 30 seasons of The Simpsons, here are five great reasons to be excited about Disney's new streaming service:

Fresh, original content

Content is always king with streaming platforms and Disney has shown that it gets that by announcing that Disney+ will be launching with Marvel and Star Wars spin-offs.

There will be a Marvel TV series with Tom Hiddleston acting as Loki. The platform will also have a new Star Wars series with actors from Rogue One.

Others are:

The Mandalorian - the world's first scripted live-action Star Wars series being created by Jon Favreau.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - a live-action series with Anthony Mackie returning as Falcon and Sebastian Stan reprising his role as Winter Soldier.

The Phineas and Ferb Movie (working title) - an animated film featuring many of the original voice cast.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - a documentary series where Goldblum pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and a whole lot of big ideas.

WandaVision - a live-action series with Elizabeth Olsen returning as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany reprising his role as The Vision.

Marvel's What If…? - the first animated series from Marvel Studios and takes inspiration from the comic books of the same name. Each episode will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turn it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory.

The company has also announced plans to release over 25 original shows and 10 original movies, documentaries and specials within its the first year.

Agnes Chu, senior VP of content, Disney+, says there will be an annual production slate of about 50 originals by the fifth year.

Exclusive movies and shows

Disney recently acquired 20th Century Fox. The American entertainment company already owns Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm. This means users will get immediate access to new movies from these film studios.

You can expect to find Captain Marvel on day one of Disney+. Users will also have access to the service's huge library of content(7500 TV episodes and 500 movies), which includes all 30 seasons of The Simpsons and The Sound of Music.

These will be available for downloads.

Coming soon

The Disney+ platform will launch in the US on 12 November 2019.

'Affordable' price

This new streaming platform will cost customers only $6.99 per month, which is nearly half Netflix's $12.99 plan.

Explaining the reason for this 'small' fee, Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger said, "This is our first serious foray in this space, and we want to reach as many people as possible with it."

According to Variety, Disney+ will be an ad-free service.

Don't worry, it will get to Nigeria, Africa, eventually

For now, the service will only be available in South Africa. However, the company plans to roll the service out globally within the next 2 years.