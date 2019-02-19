Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa takes a look at the zodiac signs of five African presidents.

They are:

President Muhammadu Buhari

Country - Nigeria

Date of birth - December 17, 1942

President Muhammadu Buhari [@BashirAhmaad]

Sign - Sagittarius

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 

Country- Ghana

Date of birth - March 29, 1944

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sign - Aries

President Uhuru Kenyatta 

Country - Kenya 

Date of birth - October 26, 1961

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a past address at KICC (PSCU)

Sign - Scorpio

President Cyril Ramaphosa 

Country - South Africa

Date of birth - November 17, 1952

Sign - Scorpio

President Yoweri Museveni 

Country - Uganda 

Date of birth - August 15, 1944

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni during a past address at his country home in Rwakitura (Reuters)

Sign - Leo