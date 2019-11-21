Travel website Big 7 Travel has put together a lost of the best bucket list places around the world.

This is based on the results of a survey carried out on 1.5million people.

It features four countries from Africa, two of which made it in the top 10.

After surveying its 1.5 million-strong social audience, Big 7 Travel settled on the best 50 bucket list places across the globe for 2019/2020.

Explaining the need for this first of its kind list, Sarah Clayton-Lea, Big 7 Travel's head of content , said, “Bucket list travel was a trend that popped up again and again in previous surveys when asking our readers what sort of travel content they most enjoyed consuming. So, our curiosity got the better of us and we wanted to know which destinations people are dreaming of for 2019/2020.”

The answers showed that people want to visit countries with white sandy beaches, beautiful scenery and world-famous landmarks.

Bali came out on top on the list of the world’s 50 most popular bucket list destination, followed by some surprising picks.

“The top 10 list has a lot of the expected dream destinations, but there are a few surprises on the list: Paro Valley in Bhutan, for example, or Virunga National Park in the Congo. I think this shows a great appetite for a need to get off the grid and can only assume that social media (and Netflix, in the case of Virunga!) is responsible for spreading the word of these amazing places,” Clayton-Lea said.

From Morocco to Congo, here are the must-visit destinations in Africa:

Marrakesh, Morocco

This major city is ranked fourth on the list. Marrakesh is described as “an ancient walled city is home to mosques, palaces and lush gardens. It’s known as The Red City thanks to the colour of the brick walls surrounding the city. The medina is a UNESCO World Heritage Centre.”

Marrakesh, Morocco BusinessInsider

Cape Town, South Africa

Placed in the eight position, Cape Town is labelled as “a dream location to visit: endless natural beauty and cliff top views, pastel pink neighbourhoods and turquoise waters.”

Cape Town, South Africa. BusinessInsider

Kruger National Park, South Africa

South Africa appears twice on the list, this time in the 23rd position.

“The Kruger National Park is a vast space in northeastern South Africa that is home to a huge array of wildlife. The park has safari experiences of all kinds, allowing you the opportunity to escape busy city living and get back to nature,” the site wrote.

Kruger National Park, which borders Zimbabwe and Mozambique, is home to about 1,500 lions AFP

Cairo, Egypt

We have Cairo, Egypt in 34th place. According to the site, “Cairo is one of the most ancient cities in the world. Sitting on the Nile river with wonderful museums, vibrant culture and friendly locals, it makes for a great holiday.”

A British tourist rides a camel in front of the Giza pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh Reuters

Virunga National Park, Democratic Republic of Congo

Big 7 Travel described Virunga National Park as “one of the most biologically diverse areas on the planet and home to the world’s critically endangered mountain gorillas. It’s full of lush rainforest and has received even more attention since the documentary Virunga.”

The endangered okapi calls the vast Virunga national park home.

It is in the 40th position on the top 50 list.