With the second part of 2019 gradually approaching, Business Insider SSA by Pulse has compiled a list of the major festivals all over Nigeria.

From the Egungun festival, the Durbur festival in the North to Felebration and "Africa's biggest street party" - the Calabar Festival, here are some of the best arts and culture events happening throughout the remaining part of the year:

June

Egungun Festival

It is observed by the Yoruba people of Ede, Oyo State, Nigeria. It takes place in June. During this festival, members of the society come to the market place and perform masked dances. The high point of the festival is the appearance of Andu, the most important and powerful mask. It is also celebrated among the community of Egungun worshippers in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil.

Aljazeera

August

Osun-Osogbo Festival

This is a two-week event held at Osun Grove in Osun State that attracts visitors from various parts of the country, the USA, Canada, Spain, Cuba and the Caribbean. It starts on the 22nd and ends on the 27th.

New Yam Festival

Each year, the Igbo community in Southern and Eastern Nigeria gather to celebrate the new yams of the season with folk dances, masquerades and parades.

The yams are first offered to gods and ancestors before they can be eaten. It holds for a week.

Ojude Oba Festival

The Ijebu-Ode people celebrate their culture and heritage a few days after the start of Eid-el-Kabir (annual Islamic holiday).

Durbar Festival

This colourful event takes place at the end of Ramadan, Eid el-Fitr, and at the start of the pilgrimage to Mecca, Eid el-Kabir. It is done in Kano, Bida in Niger state, Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna and Bauchi.

Reuters

September

Igogo Festival

Just like the New Yam Festival, it also involves the blessing and release of new yams. It lasts for a total of 17 days in Owo, Ondo State.

Lights Camera AFRICA!!! Film Festival

This annual Nigerian film festival showcases various African feature films, blockbusters, animation and documentaries. It takes place in Lagos state.

October

Felabration

Felabration is held in honour of Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti. It attracts over 30,000 Nigerians to the New Afrika Shrine and more 1 million people online.

Ake Arts and Book Festival

Founded by Nigerian writer Lola Shoneyin, this annual literary event features the very best of African literature, poetry, music, art, film and theatre. It usually takes place in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

November

Abuja Carnival

It is one of the most anticipated events in the country. Over two million people attend every year. It has everything from fire-eaters, acrobats, magicians, comedians, cultural parades, to road shows, and circus performances. It usually holds towards the end of the month.

Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF)

Visitors come to see films, keynote conversations and discussions on issues affecting the cinema with participation from filmmakers, critics, directors and the Press. It usually takes place between November and December.

December

Calabar Festival

Tagged "Africa's biggest street party", this festival gets visitors and performers coming in from all over the world.