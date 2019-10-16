Oloyede is a young gurl advocating for a corruption-free society.

Her passion for this cause made an ambassador of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It eventually took her to High-Level conference on Corruption in Vienna, Austria where she wowed over 300 global delegates with her speech.

Meet Naomi Oloyede, a remarkable 11-year-old who earned a standing ovation at the recently concluded “The Education for Justice (E4J) Initiative, High-Level Conference on Corruption,” in Vienna, Austria.

Representing her country at UNODC Headquarters, the Junior Secondary School (JSS) student of the Battle Axe Academy, Lugbe, Abuja delivered a moving speech that brought people to their feet.

Passionately appealing to over 300 leaders, policymakers and educators, she said, “The future of children is in the hands of parents, leaders and policymakers. I plead with you to join hands together to make our world a better, safer and more inclusive space.”

Nigerian Naomi Oloyede's speech left an impression at the UN Conference (unodc)

Commenting on the reaction to her speech, she told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), “The speech I gave attracted a standing ovation from everybody there. I was proud of myself and my country, Nigeria, which I represented.”

Passionate about fighting corruption

Oloyede was chosen to represent Nigeria after standing out in a debate session opposing the motion that a young person can not do anything to fight corruption.

Her argument in the “How to Combat Corruption in Nigeria” debate got her selected as one of Step Up Nigeria’s Young Anti-corruption Champions and an E4J champion.

She later became an ambassador of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the inauguration of her school’s integrity club.

The 11-year-old was one of the numerous youngsters at the three-day conference. Some got to share their thoughts on corruption, crime and rule of law-related matters but Oloyede definitely made the strongest impression on the audience.