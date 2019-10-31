This implies that there are some countries Ghanaians can visit on the visa-free terms while other countries have a visa on arrival agreement with Ghana.

Tourists holding Ghanaian passports can travel to these countries and enjoy the attractions and ambiance in these places.

Here are 10 tourist destinations Ghanaians can travel to due to visa waivers.

1. Maasai Mara National Reserve (Kenya)

A tourist gazes at an African Elephant in Maasai Mara National Reserve. (Timbuktu Travel)

Maasai Mara National Reserve is also known as "Masai Mara". It is one of the world's magnificent game reserves. The Mara forms a wildlife corridor between the two countries; Kenya and Tanzania.

The park gained its fame from the Great Migration, when thousands of wildebeest, zebra, and Thomson's gazelle travel to and from the Serengeti, from July through October. You will see throngs of hippos and crocodiles in the Mara River. You will find different types of animals with mild and gentle weather all year round.

2. Basilica Of Our Lady of Peace (Cote D’Ivoire)

Basilica Of Our Lady of Peace

This is located in the Yamoussoukro city. The church which is listed as the World’s Largest Basilica in Guinness World Records was designed by architect Pierre Fakhoury.

The marble used to construct the basilica was imported from Italy and furnished with contemporary stained glass. It can accommodate around 18000 devotees.

3. Buracona / Blue Eye (Cape Verde)

Buracona

A great attraction located on Sal Island. A natural pool with turquoise waters and an underwater cave several metres deep. There is a restaurant at Buracona which serves lobster. The view from the restaurant is breathtaking. There is also a Gift shop selling a wide range of local produce, from Grog (a local alcoholic drink) to hand made jewelry.

4. Barbados Catamaran Snorkeling Cruise (Barbados)

This is a fun way to see the west coast of Barbados and see the underwater world at the same time. The cruise leaves from the docks in Bridgetown and there are two or three snorkeling stops. The number of stops depend on whether you choose the three- or five-hour cruise. The three-hour cruise includes unlimited beverages and a breakfast. Lunch is also served on the five-hour cruise.

5. Chamarel park (Mauritius)

Chamarel park

If you want to see clay earth of 7 colors in one place then the Chamarel park is a place to visit. The “seven-colored earth” is unique. It is the only place in the world where you can find a clay earth of 7 colors in one place.

The colors of these unique dunes are red, brown, violet, green, blue, purple and yellow, purple and red are predominant.

There is a waterfall in the park as well. Some consider the Waterfall of Chamarel the best in Mauritius.

6. Osun-Osogbo Sacred Groves (Nigeria)

Osun Osogbo Sacred groves [Sassy Funke]

At this UNESCO World Heritage Site, you see the sacred shrines, sanctuaries, sculptures, and artworks created in the honour of the goddess of fertility, Osun. Most of the artworks are attributes to the Nigerian-Austrian Osun priestess Susanne Wenger. Osun Osogbo is a religious, historical and cultural hub located just a few hours away from Lagos.

7. Clarke Quay (Singapore)

Clarke Quay

The place which was the "center of commerce during the 19th century," gives you more attraction sites and activities. You can have an evening of waterfront dining and entertainment, enjoy river taxis and cruises. If you are a young tourist there is also a giant bungy-jumping attraction, an adrenaline-packed thrill ride.

8. The Baths National Park, Virgin Gorda (British Virgin Island)

This place can easily pass as one of the most famous landmarks of British Virgin Island. The bay is scattered with giant granite boulders which creates sea pools and grottoes that are perfect for snorkeling and exploring.

9. Levuka, Ovalau (Fiji)

This is Fiji's only UNESCO World Heritage Site. Levuka is the capital of Ovalau, the main island of the Lomaiviti group. It was also the first colonial capital of Fiji. The first Europeans in Fiji settled here in the early 19th century. Some interesting sites there include the Royal Hotel, opened in the 1860s and still operating today as the oldest hotel in the South Pacific.

10. Caño Cristales (Colombia)

Caño Cristales, or “the river of five colors,” is located in the Serranía de la Macarena National Park. This is located within a remote part of the country. The 62-mile (100-kilometer) stretch of the river has beautiful waterfalls and natural pools.