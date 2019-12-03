This, according to the Tourism Authority, it to help prepare adequately for the ‘Year of Return’ agenda in December this year.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwesi Agyeman said this while he spoke in an interview with Accra based 3FM.

He noted that a number of tourist sites in Ghana need to be upgraded as part of efforts to develop tourism in Ghana, hence the support from the World Bank.

“Currently there are about seven tourist sites which are ready for some touch-ups. These include Gwolu, Nkroful, Nzulenzu, Salaga, Bonwire. Then we have what we call the clusters. We have developed the circuits, the four clusters. One is the Central cluster and that includes the museums within Elmina, Cape Coast, Asin Manso,” he said.

Adding that “Then we have the Ashanti Cluster from Lake Bosomtwi to Ntonso. Bosomwti is one of the big clusters we are looking at. Then we also have the northern cluster where we are looking at Paga and Navrongo.”

Touching on the World Bank support, Mr Agyeman said: “Under the World Bank project that we are working on now sites development is one of the components.

“About 14million dollars devoted to sites development and that will really go into uplifting and making sure that these sites are brought