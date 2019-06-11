According to the recent data, India has the highest percentage share in export trade for the first three months of 2019.

India (16.43 per cent) is followed by Spain which has 10.74 per cent and the Netherlands (8.94 per cent).

Here are Nigeria's five majors trading export partners in 2019:

India

N745.0 billion

Spain

N487.1 billion

Netherlands

N405.4billion

South Africa

N325.5 billion

France

N302.3 billion

Nigeria's major mode of transporting its goods to trading partner countries remains by sea.

The Apapa port remains the leading port of operation during the first quarter of the year. It accounted for 89.6 per cent of the total export transaction.

Second is Portharcourt (23.8 per cent), followed by Tin Can Island (18.9 per cent).

Nigeria's 10 exports in the first quarter of the year are:

Mineral products

N3,950 billion

Vehicles, aircraft, vessels and parts

N418 billion

Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits, vinegar and tobacco

N55 billion

Vegetable products

N49 billion

Products of the chemical and allied industries

N24 billion

Base metals and articles of base metals

N13 billion

Plastic, rubber and articles

N8.8 billion

Raw hides and skins, leather, fur skins, saddlery

N7.8 billion

Live animals, animal products

N3.5 billion

Boilers, machinery, chemical appliances, parts

N2 billion

Overall, Nigeria's total export in the first quarter of 2019 is valued at N4.5 trillion. This is a 4 per cent decline in the total exports value compared to the N4.72 billion recorded during the corresponding quarter of 2018.