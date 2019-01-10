As at January 2019, there are 20 billionaires in Africa ( in dollar terms), according to Forbes' annual list of the continent's richest people.
From the list, Aliko Dangote maintains his position as Africa's richest man for the eighth year in a row, followed by Nigerian billionaire, Mike Adenuga, whose net worth rose dramatically from $5.3 billion in January 2018 to $9.2 billion in 2019.
According to Forbes, the spike in Adenuga's wealth was due to more details information about his assets.
Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa checks on the lists show that the Tanzanian billionaire, Mohammed Dewji and Angolan investor, Isabel dos Santos are the youngest billionaires on the continent with net worth of $1.9 billion and $2.3 billion respectively.
1. Aliko Dangote 10.3 billion
Industry: Cement, Sugar, Flour
2. Mike Adenuga $9.2 billion
Industry: Telecoms, Oil
3. Nicky Oppenheimer $7.3 billion
Industry: Diamonds
4. Nassef Sawiris $6.3 billion
Industry: Construction, Chemicals
5. Johann Rupert $5.3 billion
Industry: Luxury goods
6. Issad Rebrab $3.7 billion
Industry: Food
7. Naguib Sawiris $2.9 billion
Industry: Telecoms
8. Koos Bekker $2.3 billion
Industry: Media and Investments
8. Isabel dos Santos $2.3 billion
Industry: Investments
8. Mohammed Mansour $2.3 billion
Industry: Diversified
8. Strive Masiyiwa $2.3 billion
Industry: Telecom
8. Patrice Motsepe $.2.3 billion
Industry: Mining
13. Aziz Akhannouch $2.1 billion
Industry: Petroleum, Diversified
14. Mohammed Dewji $1.9 billion
Industry: Diversified
15. Othman Benjelloun $1.9 billion
Industry: Banking and Finance
16. Abdulsamad Rabiu $1.6 billion
Industry: Cement, Sugar
17. Yasseen Mansour $1.5 billion
Industry: Diversified
18. Youssef Mansour $1.2 billion
Industry: Diversified
19. Folorunsho Alakija $1.1 billion
Industry: Oil
19. Michiel Le Roux $1.1 billion
Industry: Banking