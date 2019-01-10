As at January 2019, there are 20 billionaires in Africa ( in dollar terms), according to Forbes' annual list of the continent's richest people.

From the list, Aliko Dangote maintains his position as Africa's richest man for the eighth year in a row, followed by Nigerian billionaire, Mike Adenuga, whose net worth rose dramatically from $5.3 billion in January 2018 to $9.2 billion in 2019.

According to Forbes, the spike in Adenuga's wealth was due to more details information about his assets.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa checks on the lists show that the Tanzanian billionaire, Mohammed Dewji and Angolan investor, Isabel dos Santos are the youngest billionaires on the continent with net worth of $1.9 billion and $2.3 billion respectively.

1. Aliko Dangote 10.3 billion

Industry: Cement, Sugar, Flour

2. Mike Adenuga $9.2 billion

Industry: Telecoms, Oil

3. Nicky Oppenheimer $7.3 billion

Industry: Diamonds

4. Nassef Sawiris $6.3 billion

Industry: Construction, Chemicals

5. Johann Rupert $5.3 billion

Industry: Luxury goods

6. Issad Rebrab $3.7 billion

Industry: Food

7. Naguib Sawiris $2.9 billion

Industry: Telecoms

8. Koos Bekker $2.3 billion

Industry: Media and Investments

8. Isabel dos Santos $2.3 billion

Industry: Investments

8. Mohammed Mansour $2.3 billion

Industry: Diversified

8. Strive Masiyiwa $2.3 billion

Industry: Telecom

8. Patrice Motsepe $.2.3 billion

Industry: Mining

13. Aziz Akhannouch $2.1 billion

Industry: Petroleum, Diversified

14. Mohammed Dewji $1.9 billion

Industry: Diversified

15. Othman Benjelloun $1.9 billion

Industry: Banking and Finance

16. Abdulsamad Rabiu $1.6 billion

Industry: Cement, Sugar

17. Yasseen Mansour $1.5 billion

Industry: Diversified

18. Youssef Mansour $1.2 billion

Industry: Diversified

19. Folorunsho Alakija $1.1 billion

Industry: Oil

19. Michiel Le Roux $1.1 billion

Industry: Banking