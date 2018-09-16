The 50 best suburbs in America, ranked

news

Niche compiled a list of the best American suburbs to live in for 2018.

Suburban life in the US has changed in recent years, and is becoming nonexistent in some areas.

But still, Americans are attracted to suburban life. Some of the best suburbs are even tourist destinations, including Santa Monica and Berkley, California.

In a series titled "The Death of Suburbia," Business Insider previously explored the declining state of American suburbs. Reporters found millennials are doing everything they can to avoid suburban life, like living on a boat, to be closer to their jobs in big cities, and that over 800 golf courses, a suburban staple, have shuttered in a decade.

But with the rising cost of living in big cities, suburbs are still a popular place for families to settle down, according to Pew Research Center.

Niche compiled a list of the best suburbs to live in for 2018 and ranked them according to cost of living, school quality, crime rates, home prices, employment, and amenity access, among other measures. Statistics on Niche's list are primarily from the US Census and represent the most recent data. The list measures the overall quality of living in suburban America. Some crime and safety rates were not provided.

However, some suburbs on this list are tourist destinations, including Santa Monica and Berkley, California. Below is Niche's ranked list of the 50 best suburbs in America.

50. Arlington, Virginia

Population: 226,092

Median home value: $623,300

Median household income: $108,706

Crime & safety grade: Not provided

49. Evanston, Illinois

Population: 75,472

Median home value: $356,600

Median household income: $71,317

Crime & safety grade: B-

48. Mountain View, California

Population: 78,827

Median home value: $973,000

Median household income: $109,248

Crime & safety grade: B

47. Creve Coeur, Missouri

Population: 18,072

Median home value: $359,400

Median household income: $93,398

Crime & safety grade: B

46. Plano, Texas

Population: 279,088

Median home value: $248,800

Median household income: $85,085

Crime & safety grade: B

45. Decatur, Georgia

Population: 21,210

Median home value: $384,300

Median household income: $81,598

Crime & safety grade: B-

44. Hinsdale, Illinois

Population: 17,438

Median home value: $859,400

Median household income: $173,558

Crime & safety grade: A-

43. Franklin Park, Pennsylvania

Population: 14,228

Median home value: $312,200

Median household income: $121,661

Crime & safety grade: A-

42. Santa Monica, California

Population: 92,247

Median home value: $1,086,300

Median household income: $82,123

Crime & safety grade: C+

41. Glendale, Missouri

Population: 5,917

Median home value: $345,400

Median household income: $128,571

Crime & safety grade: A-

40. East Grand Rapids, Michigan

Population: 11,297

Median home value: $303,400

Median household income: $118,393

Crime & safety grade: A-

39. Cinco Ranch, Texas

Population: 17,605

Median home value: $318,500

Median household income: $135,439

Crime & safety grade: Not provided

38. Prairie Village, Kansas

Population: 21,824

Median home value: $228,900

Median household income: $83,200

Crime & safety grade: B+

37. Wyoming, Ohio

Population: 8,484

Median home value: $305,900

Median household income: $120,676

Crime & safety grade: B

36. Mason, Ohio

Population: 32,025

Median home value: $230,100

Median household income: $92,819

Crime & safety grade: A-

35. Greatwood, Texas

Population: 12,040

Median home value: $300,800

Median household income: $144,625

Crime & safety grade: Not provided

34. Leawood, Kansas

Population: 33,763

Median home value: $415,900

Median household income: $147,722

Crime & safety grade: B

33. Powell, Ohio

Population: 12,436

Median home value: $348,000

Median household income: $132,917

Crime & safety grade: A-

32. Brookline, Massachusetts

Population: 59,180

Median home value: $758,400

Median household income: $102,175

Crime & safety grade: B

31. Falcon Heights, Minnesota

Population: 5,534

Median home value: $283,200

Median household income: $75,167

Crime & safety grade: B+

30. Elm Grove, Wisconsin

Population: 6,085

Median home value: $355,000

Median household income: $119,512

Crime & safety grade: A-

29. Long Grove, Illinois

Population: 8,065

Median home value: $652,100

Median household income: $184,208

Crime & safety grade: Not provided

28. Upper Arlington, Ohio

Population: 34,675

Median home value: $338,000

Median household income: $102,094

Crime & safety grade: B+

27. Indian Head Park, Illinois

Population: 3,823

Median home value: $237,300

Median household income: $82,219

Crime & safety grade: A-

26. Coppell, Texas

Population: 40,631

Median home value: $317,900

Median household income: $114,839

Crime & safety grade: bB+

25. Berkeley, California

Population: 118,585

Median home value: $795,200

Median household income: $70,393

Crime & safety grade: C+

24. Oak Park, Illinois

Population: 51,989

Median home value: $359,100

Median household income: $82,826

Crime & safety grade: B-

23. Western Springs, Illinois

Population: 13,133

Median home value: $530,800

Median household income: $147,361

Crime & safety grade: A

22. Grandview Heights, Ohio

Population: 7,191

Median home value: $295,400

Median household income: $95,938

Crime & safety grade: A-

21. Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Population: 63,206

Median home value: $319,400

Median household income: $101,094

Crime & safety grade: B+

20. Ardmore, Pennsylvania

Population: 12,592

Median home value: $309,600

Median household income: $80,625

Crime & safety grade: Not provided

19. Penn Wynne, Pennsylvania

Population: 5,535

Median home value: $359,500

Median household income: $111,319

Crime & safety grade: Not provided

18. Albany, California

Population: 19,420

Median home value: $697,600

Median household income: $85,458

Crime & safety grade: B-

17. Beverly Hills, Michigan

Population: 10,450

Median home value: $320,200

Median household income: $108,214

Crime & safety grade: B+

16. Mount Lebanon Township, Pennsylvania

Population: 32,865

Median home value: $235,200

Median household income: $86,422

Crime & safety grade: B+

15. Morrisville, North Carolina

Population: 22,600

Median home value: $291,400

Median household income: $92,769

Crime & safety grade: B

14. Fishers, Indiana

Population: 85,887

Median home value: $225,700

Median household income: $97,100

Crime & safety grade: A-

13. Naperville, Illinois

Population: 145,789

Median home value: $388,400

Median household income: $110,676

Crime & safety grade: B+

12. Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

Population: 14,088

Median home value: $350,700

Median household income: $105,156

Crime & safety grade: B+

11. Bexley, Ohio

Population: 13,534

Median home value: $291,900

Median household income: $101,736

Crime & safety grade: B

10. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Population: 118,087

Median home value: $250,200

Median household income: $57,697

Crime & safety grade: B-

9. Dublin, Ohio

Population: 43,874

Median home value: $352,300

Median household income: $125,540

Crime & safety grade: B+

8. Birmingham, Michigan

Population: 20,653

Median home value: $439,000

Median household income: $112,545

Crime & safety grade: B+

7. Brentwood, Missouri

Population: 8,030

Median home value: $208,700

Median household income: $72,903

Crime & safety grade: B-

6. Clayton, Missouri

Population: 16,034

Median home value: $577,300

Median household income: $88,250

Crime & safety grade: B-

5. Buffalo Grove, Illinois

Population: 41,554

Median home value: $299,600

Median household income: $101,376

Crime & safety grade: A-

4. Richmond Heights, Missouri

Population: 8,486

Median home value: $237,600

Median household income: $71,323

Crime & safety grade: C+

3. Clarendon Hills, Illinois

Population: 8,641

Median home value: $485,900

Median household income: $111,981

Crime & safety grade: B+

2. Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania

Population: 4,693

Median home value: $312,600

Median household income: $113,966

Crime & safety grade: Not provided

1. Carmel, Indiana

Population: 86,940

Median home value: $306,500

Median household income: $106,546

Crime & safety grade: A-