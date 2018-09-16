The 30 cities where millennials carry the most debt don't include New York or San Francisco

news

Millennials are known for carrying a lot of student loan debt.

A LendingTree analysis of users' anonymized credit report data concluded that student loan debt made up the largest portion of millennial debt among those who carry it, accounting for 40% of the typical millennial's total credit and loan balance.

LendingTree also broke down where millennials with the most debt live in the US and surprisingly, the top 30 places on the list did not include historically expensive cities like New York or San Francisco.

That's because LendingTree included millennials without debt in the analysis, many of whom live in major cities and metro areas.

That's according to a LendingTree study, in which researchers analyzed anonymized credit report data from My LendingTree to see where millennials with the most debt live. Researchers looked at debt balances, excluding mortgages, of people born between 1981 and 1996, and included people both with and without debt. The debt calculated included personal and student loans, auto, and credit card debt. My LendingTree currently has more than nine million active accounts.

The study concluded that student loan debt made up the largest portion of millennial debt for those who carry it, accounting for 40% of their total credit and loan balances.

"Auto loans make up a large percentage of millennial debt in places where that overall debt tends to run higher, so it's not entirely surprising that people who live in places with vibrant public transportation systems, or even places that don't have a big car culture, would have lower balances," Kali McFadden, a LendingTree senior research analyst, told Business Insider.

The LendingTree researchers found auto loans make up 43% of debt for millennials in Riverside, California, but only account for 22% of debt for millennials living in New York City.

"People in expensive cities also tend to earn higher paychecks, which means they may be making bigger student loan payments under an income-based repayment schedule, even if their monthly expenses are significantly higher than people who live elsewhere but earn less," McFadden said.

Here are the top 30 cities in the US where millennials have the most debt, with the median debt balance per millennial in a given city.

30. Chicago, Illinois

Median balance: $22,784

29. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Median balance: $22,974

28. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Median balance: $23,075

27. Boston, Massachusetts

Median balance: $23,084

26. Baltimore, Maryland

Median balance: $23,096

25. Las Vegas, Nevada

Median balance: $23,139

24. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Median balance: $23,376

23. Hartford, Connecticut

Median balance: $23,388

22. Nashville, Tennessee

Median balance: $23,429

21. Cincinnati, Ohio

Median balance: $23,808

20. Tampa, Florida

Median balance: $23,808

19. St. Louis, Missouri

Median balance: $24,279

18. Charlotte, North Carolina

Median balance: $24,349

17. Indianapolis, Indiana

Median balance: $24,353

16. Denver, Colorado

Median balance: $24,477

15. Kansas City, Missouri

Median balance: $24,501

14. Atlanta, Georgia

Median balance: $24,775

13. Buffalo, New York

Median balance: $24,828

12. Phoenix, Arizona

Median balance: $24,954

11. Birmingham, Alabama

Median balance: $25,014

10. Columbus, Ohio

Median balance: $25,129

9. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Median balance: $25,351

8. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Median balance: $25,591

7. Washington, D.C.

Median balance: $25,810

6. Dallas, Texas

Median balance: $25,939

5. Jacksonville, Florida

Median balance: $25,947

4. Houston, Texas

Median balance: $25,978

3. Austin, Texas

Median balance: $26,164

2. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Median balance: $26,403

1. San Antonio, Texas

Median balance: $27,122