The early morning ceremony, brought together over 200 insurance brokers and agents from all over the country.

The award ceremony that was officiated by Resolution Insurance Group CEO Mr. Peter Nduati has been taking place for the last eleven years.

The insurer noted a growth in general business with the insurer making it to the list of top 10 insurance companies in Kenya.

Platinum Insurance Brokers are this year’s grand award winners of the Resolution Insurance Brokers Awards that were held on 15th March at Movenpick Hotel in Nairobi.

Present during the award ceremony was Resolution Insurance Group CEO Mr. Peter Nduati, Managing Director Ms. Alice Mwai among other senior company officials.

“As Resolution Insurance we believe in continuous growth and improvement in terms of the insurance solutions that we offer as well as in the people that we work with hence why we have this awards each year to reward those that have shown growth”, said Mr. Peter Nduati, Resolution Insurance Group CEO during the event.

The early morning ceremony, brought together over 200 insurance brokers and agents from all over the country with Platinum Insurance Brokers taking home a Lexus RX270 worth 3.5 million shillings. The company also scooped the local convention award that saw the directors take home a cash prize of 100,000 shillings as well as a fully paid trip to Mombasa.

The award ceremony that was officiated by Resolution Insurance Group CEO Mr. Peter Nduati has been taking place for the last eleven years, with the value of the prizes increasing each year. Last year’s winner Endeavors Insurance Agency who were in the runners up position this year won a Nissan-Xtrail Vehicle, while this year’s winner takes home a Lexus worth 3.5 million shillings. The awards are part of Resolution Insurances’ growth strategy that seeks to appreciate different stakeholders at different levels, with the agents and brokers being one of the key drivers of the strategy.

Speaking during the awards ceremony, Resolution Insurance Group CEO added “The competition in the insurance sector continuous to grow each day with new local and global insurance companies joining the market hence it is up to us to understand our client’s needs and strive to serve them better in order to grow our market share”, he further added “Next year’s awards will be bigger and better and those that put their best foot forward have even more to gain."

The insurer noted a growth in general business with the insurer making it to the list of top 10 insurance companies in Kenya. Other notable achievements from the insurer include the launch of a motor assessment Centre that will see motor insurance issued faster due to the highly efficient valuation process.

The event ended with Mr. Nduati issuing the keys of the Lexus to the Platinum Micro Insurance Directors while urging other brokers and agents to put their best foot forward in order to achieve business growth.