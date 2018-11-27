Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Papa John's is plunging after report says private-equity firm is no longer interested (PZZA)

Finance Papa John's is plunging after report says private-equity firm is no longer interested (PZZA)

Papa John's sank more than 12% Tuesday after a report said the private-equity firm Trian Fund Management was no longer interested in the pizza chain.

  • Published:
null play

null

(AP)

Papa John's was plunging Tuesday afternoon following a report suggesting the private-equity firm Trian Fund Management is no longer interested in a deal.

Shares fell more than 12% after The Wall Street Journal reported Trian has pulled out of the bidding for the pizza chain and that no bidders were interested in buying the entire company. The WSJ did say that several private-equity firms were interested in partial stakes.

This story is developing...

Top 3

1 Finance How Nigeria lost $6 billion to the controversial OPL 245 dealbullet
2 Finance Microsoft briefly dethrones Apple as the most valuable US...bullet
3 Finance Meet 7 African billionaires who inherited their wealthbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

trader
Finance Stocks recover amid hope for US-China trade talks
General Motors CEO Mary Barra
Finance General Motors' restructuring plan ensures it'll be a 'winner in Auto 2.0' Morgan Stanley says (GM)
null
Finance Papa John's is plunging after report says private-equity firm is no longer interested (PZZA)
Billy McFarland was charged with money laundering and wire fraud.
Finance 12 of the biggest money scandals and scams of 2018
X
Advertisement