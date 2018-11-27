Papa John's is plunging after report says private-equity firm is no longer interested (PZZA)

Papa John's sank more than 12% Tuesday after a report said the private-equity firm Trian Fund Management was no longer interested in the pizza chain.
Shares fell more than 12% after The Wall Street Journal reported Trian has pulled out of the bidding for the pizza chain and that no bidders were interested in buying the entire company. The WSJ did say that several private-equity firms were interested in partial stakes.
This story is developing...