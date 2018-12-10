Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Nigerian economy grows 1.81% in the third quarter of 2018

Finance Nigerian economy continues on slow growth streak in the third quarter

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa's analysis shows that non-oil sector of the economy recorded a growth of 2.32% as oil sector dragged the economy by a contraction of 2.91% in Q3.

  • Published:
Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari play

Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari

(Politicsonline)

Nigeria's economy grew by 1.81% (year-on-year) in real terms in the third quarter of 2018, a positive growth streak compared to the third quarter of 2017 which recorded a growth of 1.17%.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated this on Monday, December 10, 2018, in its third quarter GDP report.

According to the report, Nigeria's GDP rose by 0.31% points from the second quarter which had a growth rate of 1.50%. Quarter on quarter, real GDP growth was 9.05%.

In the quarter under review, NBS said the aggregate GDP stood at N33,368,049.14 million in nominal terms.

play (nigerianstat)

 

This performance is higher when compared to the third quarter of 2017 which recorded a GDP aggregate of N29,377,674.03 million thus, presenting a positive year on year nominal growth rate of 13.58%.

“This growth rate is higher relative to growth recorded in the third quarter of 2017 by 2.88% points and higher than the proceeding quarter by 0.01% points with growth rates of 10.70% and 13.57% respectively,” the Statistics Office said on Monday.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa's analysis of the report shows that non-oil sector of the economy continues on a positive streak with growth by 2.32% in the third quarter as oil sector dragged the economy by a contraction of 2.91% in Q3.

Top 3

1 Finance The 25 richest families in the world, rankedbullet
2 Finance Ulta Beauty sinks after posting a disappointing guidance (ULTA)bullet
3 Finance Wild week on Wall Street ends with Dow diving 550 points...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

tax day 2019
Finance Here's when you can expect your employer to send the form you need to file your taxes for 2018
Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian was jarred by the different levels of healthcare between the rich and non-rich.
Finance Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian says there's an especially 'frightening' difference between the lives of rich and non-rich people in America
Many millionaires don't have budgets.
Finance A self-made millionaire who interviewed 100 other millionaires found there's a surprising habit many have in common
The Lawrenceville School has an annual tuition of $51,440, according to Niche.
Finance The 50 most expensive top private high schools in America
X
Advertisement