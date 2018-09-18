news

Nigeria, Angola and Kenya are volatile growers in the world, according to a new report by McKinsey Global Institute, the research arm of McKinsey and Company.

Other volatile growers as identified by McKinsey are Algeria, Iran, Paraguay, Honduras, Guatemala, Argentina, Brazil, Jordan and Greece.

Mckinsey, in its report titled, "Outperformers: High Growth Emerging Economies and the Companies that Propel Them," stated that volatile growers’ GDP per capita regressed and/or exhibited a high coefficient of variation over at least one 10-year period from 1965–2016.

The research published last week examined the long-term economic track record of 71 developing economies and identified China and India as the leading outperformers in the world.

According to Mckinsey analysts, the two economies accounted for almost two-thirds of the world’s GDP growth and more than half of new consumption over the past 15 years.

In the world, Sub-Saharan Africa is the second-lowest region average per capita GDP, at about $1,750.

In the Sub-Saharan Africa countries examined, only Ethiopia made it on the recent outperformers list.

Here are other details from the report:

- Ghana, Mozambique, and Rwanda have outpaced the long-term outperformers in the past 10 years.

- Tanzania and Uganda have been more consistent growers among middling economies.

- Angola and Nigeria have had a more volatile past.

- Six under-performing economies in Africa include Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. They have declined relative to the United States in the past decades, although Côte d’Ivoire’s economic performance has improved.

McKinsey advised Sub-Saharan Africa countries to overhaul its manufacturing, exports sectors and provide better governance.

