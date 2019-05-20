The CEO of MTN Ghana, Mr Selorm Adadevoh who made this known to customers pointed out that MTN recognised the importance of network improvement to customers and it is committed to deepen its relationship with the numerous customers it has.

"Our industry is a fast-moving one, with customer demand constantly changing and requiring providers to be agile with the kind of investment we make and the innovations we introduce".

Mr Adadevoh further said the company will build 24 new 2G/3G sites and 39 new 4G/4G+ sites in the Western region.

He said, “The 4G+ technology is to ensure high data capacity and speed to meet the ever-increasing bandwidth needs of customers.”

The CEO indicated again that the company had invested an amount of $70,358 (GH¢ 372,196) into the commissioning of a fully furnished E-Library at the Takoradi Technical University and this was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He, however, noted that the company was confronted with some challenges which included fibre cuts and stressed that the Western Region recorded the highest fibre cuts in the country.

He in this regard appealed to road contractors to always contact them to relocate their fibre before they start their work,

“We really need the cooperation of those responsible for road construction in the country," he said.