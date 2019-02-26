Rebecca Mbithi has been appointed as the new Family Bank CEO replacing David Thuku who resigned in September last year.

Ms. Mbithi is currently the banks Company Secretary and Director, Legal Services.

Her appointment, if approved by the Central Bank of Kenya will make her one of the few female chief executives in Kenya’s financial services sector.

“Rebecca is a highly experienced professional with an extensive background in leadership in various organizations at director level specializing in law, project finance, Corporate Restructuring, Equity/ Debt raising and Governance," said Family Bank CEO in a statement to newsroom.

She holds a Masters in Business Administration from United States International University and an LL.B degree from the University of Nairobi, Mbithi has been with the bank for four years

According to her Linkedin account, Ms. Mbithi has experience in project financing of an infrastructure company, restructuring of existing financing, term sheets, loan agreements and security documentation and shareholding restructuring.

Prior to joining Family Bank, she worked at Rift Valley Railways as Company Secretary and Legal Counsel for close to six years. Ms. Mbithi has also worked at Kenya Tea Development Agency as Head of Legal and Regulatory Affairs.

The Kenyan banking scene is dominated by men save for two; Diamond Trust Bank and Kenya Women Microfinance Bank.

Mrs Nasim Devji is the Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Trust Bank and Dr. Jennifer Riria is the group CEO of the only microfinance institution in Kenya that specifically targets women,Kenya Women Holding.

There are currently a total of 40 commercial banks.