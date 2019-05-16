The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has recalled John Njiraini from retirement to come “manage the crisis” at the times towers.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has recalled John Njiraini from retirement to come “manage the crisis” at the times towers after the agency was hard-hit by one of the biggest corruption purges to hit a State corporation in the country.

This comes in the wake of about 70 employees arrested or arraigned in court over tax evasion allegations. According to insiders at the agency Mr Njiraini, who was serving his terminal leave and was to leave last week, is back in the office.

Mr Njiraini is however yet to issue any statement to the media but KRA board chairman Francis Muthaura said they have confidence in the commissioner general and management team.

Mr Muthaura said that the ongoing investigations are an initiative of KRA and relevant government investigative agencies.

“This should therefore neither be characterised as a personal agenda driven by specific individuals within the authority nor a scheme targeting groups or categories of staff,” Mr Muthaura said in a statement, adding that the board is treating incidences of tax evasion as serious crimes that demand resolute action against both taxpayers and staff members who abet such practices.