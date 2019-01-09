Jim Yong Kim will resume on February 1, 2018 as a global investment banker and Vice Chairman of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

GIP is a global private equity firm based in the United States and owned by the Nigerian investment banker, Bayo Ogunlesi.

The outgoing World Bank president, Jim Yong Kim will join a leading independent global infrastructure investor, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) from February 1, 2018.

Kim tendered resignation on Monday after spending more than 6 years at the World Bank.

Adebayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner of GIP, commented, “The leadership and vision that Dr Kim brought to the World Bank as well as his prior roles as President of Dartmouth College and Director of the World Health Organisation’s HIV/AIDS Department speak for themselves.”

“Dr Kim’s broad knowledge base along with his first hand, comprehensive experience of working with governments and institutions around the world will provide very valuable insights. In addition, his previous involvement with infrastructure and the emerging markets and his expertise in environmental, social and corporate governance issues will further expand the capabilities of the broad and diverse GIP leadership team.

“We are indeed pleased to welcome Dr Kim to GIP,” Ogunlesi said.

Kim said, “My previous experiences and recent years working at the World Bank have been rewarding efforts that have demonstrated how vital infrastructure development has become to the world. I truly welcome the opportunity to work with GIP to be a part of furthering this broad and critically important global mission.”

Who is Adebayo Ogunlesi?

Adebayo Ogunlesi is an international investor with investments at two international airports, train stations and parley with US President Donald Trump.

In 2006, GIP bought London City Airport and acquired majority stake in London Gatwick Airport for a deal worth £1.455 billion in 2009. Other investments include deals in Edinburgh Airport, and Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori, Europe's first private open access operator of 300 km/h high-speed trains – which GIP acquired last year.