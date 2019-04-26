According to the Billionaires' Index table tracked by Business Insider Sub-Saharan African on Friday, April 26, 2019, the six billionaires – Aliko Dangote, Nicky Oppenheimer, Johann Rupert, Natie Kirsh, and the Egyptian brothers, Nassef and Naguib Sawiris raked $8.35 billion in the last one year.

The six African billionaires are the only ones captured in the world’s 500 richest people and among the movers and shakers of the billionaires' club.

Here's the breakdown of how much each of them made in one year:

1. Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote during a visit to the fertilizer plant under construction in Lagos State. Credit: ANDREW ESIEBO FOR BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK
  • Country: Nigeria
  • Added $5.96 billion
  • Current net worth: $16.5 billion

2. Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer, a South African billionaire businessman and philanthropist. (Celebrity Family)
  • Country: South Africa
  • Added $675 million
  • Current net worth: $7.28 billion

3. Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert, South African-born entrepreneur and chairman of the Swiss-based luxury-goods company Richemontand the South Africa-based company Remgro
  • Country: South Africa
  • Added: $677 million
  • Current net worth: $6.71 billion

4. Nathan Kirsh

Nathan Kirsh, South African/Swazi billionaire businessman with investments across the world (Tropage)
  • Country: South African/Swazi
  • Added: $442 million
  • Current net worth: $6.15 billion

5. Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris, an Egyptian billionaire businessman, the youngest of Onsi Sawiris' three sons.
  • Country: Egypt
  • Added: $411 million
  • Current net worth: $6.37 billion

6. Naguib Sawiris

Billionaire Egyptian businessman, Naguib Sawiris
  • Country: Egypt
  • Added: $184 million
  • Current net worth: $4.95 billion.