According to the Billionaires' Index table tracked by Business Insider Sub-Saharan African on Friday, April 26, 2019, the six billionaires – Aliko Dangote, Nicky Oppenheimer, Johann Rupert, Natie Kirsh, and the Egyptian brothers, Nassef and Naguib Sawiris raked $8.35 billion in the last one year.

The six African billionaires are the only ones captured in the world’s 500 richest people and among the movers and shakers of the billionaires' club.

Here's the breakdown of how much each of them made in one year:

1. Aliko Dangote

Country: Nigeria

Added $5.96 billion

$5.96 billion Current net worth: $16.5 billion

2. Nicky Oppenheimer

Country: South Africa

South Africa Added $675 million

$675 million Current net worth: $7.28 billion

3. Johann Rupert

Country: South Africa

South Africa Added : $677 million

: $677 million Current net worth: $6.71 billion

4. Nathan Kirsh

Country: South African/Swazi

Added: $442 million

$442 million Current net worth: $6.15 billion

5. Nassef Sawiris

Country : Egypt

: Egypt Added: $411 million

$411 million Current net worth: $6.37 billion

6. Naguib Sawiris