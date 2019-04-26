According to the Billionaires' Index table tracked by Business Insider Sub-Saharan African on Friday, April 26, 2019, the six billionaires – Aliko Dangote, Nicky Oppenheimer, Johann Rupert, Natie Kirsh, and the Egyptian brothers, Nassef and Naguib Sawiris raked $8.35 billion in the last one year.
The six African billionaires are the only ones captured in the world’s 500 richest people and among the movers and shakers of the billionaires' club.
ALSO READ: The 10 richest people in Africa and where their billions come from
Here's the breakdown of how much each of them made in one year:
1. Aliko Dangote
- Country: Nigeria
- Added $5.96 billion
- Current net worth: $16.5 billion
2. Nicky Oppenheimer
- Country: South Africa
- Added $675 million
- Current net worth: $7.28 billion
3. Johann Rupert
- Country: South Africa
- Added: $677 million
- Current net worth: $6.71 billion
4. Nathan Kirsh
- Country: South African/Swazi
- Added: $442 million
- Current net worth: $6.15 billion
5. Nassef Sawiris
- Country: Egypt
- Added: $411 million
- Current net worth: $6.37 billion
6. Naguib Sawiris
- Country: Egypt
- Added: $184 million
- Current net worth: $4.95 billion.