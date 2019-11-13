The government has also invested some $1 million in the Trial Census ahead of the main Census in 2020.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced this on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, to mark the year’s African Statistics Day in Accra.

According to him, the support forms part of the government’s commitment to resourcing the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to enable the Service to produce official statistics for development plans.

Mr Ofori-Atta said the 2000 and 2010 Census has underscored several development initiatives including the conduct of the national elections in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 and the allocation and creation of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

He said the government is expectant that, the 2020 Population and Housing Census would provide a reliable database for policy reviews and systematic improvement in the implementation of government’s intervention such as ‘Planting for Food and Jobs and the Nation’s Building Corps.

He, hence, urged the public to accord the Census Officers the needed co-operation in the upcoming 2020 Population and Housing Census for a successful exercise.

“It is every individual’s civic duty to support the 2020 Census because correct and accurate data will assist our national, metropolitan, municipal and district authorities to make effective plans for the country’s educational, health and other socio-economic services”, he said.