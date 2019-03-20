The exchange rate displayed was four times the actual value, alongside erroneous market rates of a number of currencies against the Ghanaian cedi. One dollar to the Ghana cedi was GH¢22.72.

The Naira had also traded at about twice its normal value.

It was the second time Africa’s largest economy had suffered from an error in Google’s currency converter system. Mid-January this year, Pakistan's rupee also suffered a glitch with affected values similar to what occurred in Nigeria.

The Finance Ministry in a statement today, March 20, 2019, disclosed that Google in a letter addressed to the office of the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ernest Addison said it was aware of last Friday's inaccurate conversions for the Ghanaian cedi currency and attributed it to a minor glitch that was quickly fixed.

The alleged “minor glitch” went viral on social media shortly after it appeared online, as Ghanaians sought to understand whether Google’s currency convertor’s ludicrous rates were true.

However, Google did not specify if their system had been attacked by malware.

Other currencies including Nigeria's naira and Pakistan's rupee have suffered similar glitches in their value on Google recently.

Google has hence said it regrets the glitch in their exchange rate currency converter that affected their cedi to dollar rates last Friday.