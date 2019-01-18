The Ghana Revenue Authority fell short of about GHS2 billion ($406,512,400) for its 2018 target.

According to the GRA, this loss was mainly through transit trade.

The GRA has decided to work tirelessly to meet its 2019 target.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has said that it was unable to meet its 2018 revenue target due to unlawful operations at the ports in the country.

According to the Commissioner of Customs at GRA, Isaac Crenstil, said the Customs division of the Authority fell short of about GHC2 billion ($406,512,400) and 70 percent is attributed to transiting.

“When you look at our revenue figures that we had in 2018, we lost much because Customs, as a division within Ghana Revenue Authority, fell short of about 2 billion and 70 percent is attributed to transiting.”

“So, from the beginning of the year, we decided to engage all the stakeholders so that we are able to put in all the necessary Customs controls,” he added.

Mr Crenstil said the GRA has resolved to report any staff found conniving with a freight forwarder to dodge taxes to the Special Prosecutor.

“Going forward, when we find out that you are in transit, when we find out that you and the freight forwarder are colluding to transit, we’ll hand you over to the Special Prosecutor.”

However, the GRA has said that it will work hard to meet its target for 2019. Mr Crenstil added that the GRA has themed 2019 as its action year and will, therefore, do anything within their power to meet their target and possibly exceed it.