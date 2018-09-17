Pulse.ng logo
Fitbit erases its losses after report says smartwatches won't be on tariff list (FIT)

Fitbit shares recouped their losses after a Bloomberg report says the US won't include smartwatches in its next round of tariffs.

Fitbit play

Fitbit

(Markets Insider)

  • Fitbit shares erased their losses after a Bloomberg report said the US won't include smartwatches in the next round of tariffs.
  • The Asia-Pacific market was a bright spot for the company.
  • Watch Fitbit trade in real time here.

Fitbit shares erased their losses after Bloomberg reported the US won't include smartwatches on the list of $200 billion worth of Chinese goods that will be hit with upcoming tariffs. Shares were down 3% before the news.

The proposed tariffs could have potentially lifted prices of those products, Apple warned in a letter sent to the government earlier in September. The tech giant said that "all tariffs ultimately show up as a tax on U.S. consumers" and that they will "increase the cost of Apple products that our customers have come to rely on in their daily lives."

The Asia-Pacific market was a bright spot for the company, with the regional revenue up 66% year over year, according to CNBC. Sales in many other regions all faced declines, including the Middle East and Africa, where revenue plummeted 39% year over year, and the US, where revenue dropped 8%,

Tariffs on smartwatches and fitness trackers would hit Fitbit particularly hard. In August, Fitbit posted a loss of $0.22 a share for second quarter, topping the Wall Street consensus of a $0.24 loss per share, according to Reuters data. The company also said revenues totaled $299.3 million, above the $285.4 million that was expected.

Shares of Fitbit are down 8% this year.

