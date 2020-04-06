This comes after he recently announced a fund for the menace christened the COVID 19 Trust Fund which will be managed by an independent board of trustees chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

According to him, the fund is set up to complement the government’s fight against the virus and to assist the welfare of the needy and vulnerable.

President Akufo-Addo said this while addressing the nation on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

He noted that so far, the government has received about GH¢8,750 million which includes $600,000 into the fund.

“I am happy that so many appointees in my government have also followed my government by donating their salaries,” President Akufo-Addo commended.

Adding that he has directed the Minister for Finance to send to Parliament the ‘Coronavirus Elevation Programme’.

He said the program will help protect households and livelihoods, support micro, small and medium-sized businesses, minimize job losses and source additional funding for promotion of industries to shore up and expand industrial capacity for domestic and export.

“We are in difficult times, that is why I have directed the Minister for Finance to send to Parliament the ‘Coronavirus Elevation Programme’, whose objective is to protect households and livelihoods, support micro, small and medium-sized businesses, minimize job losses and source additional funding for promotion of industries to shore up and expand industrial capacity for domestic and export,” he said.